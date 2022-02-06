Illayaraja, Chinmayi Sripada And A Few Other Singers Mourn For The Loss Of Lata Mangeshkar's Sudden Demise…

It is the end of era with the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar… She crooned thousands of songs in her long career and breathed her last at the age of 92. She was attacked with Covid-19 a few days ago and while getting treated in Breach Candy hospital, she was kept in ICU for better treatment as she was also diagnosed with pneumonia.



Well, according to the sources, her last recording was done for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding on 12th December, 2018. She recorded the 'Gayatri Mantra' along with a congratulatory message. She recorded the mantra in a perfect single take and the audio was played at the wedding!

Her demise is a great loss to the Indian film industry and she led a rich life of several milestones. She was honoured with 3 National Film Awards, Bharat Ratna, 4 Filmfare Awards and 12 Bengali Film Journalist's Association Awards.

A few popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar are, 'Lag Ja Gale', 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai', 'Hamko Hamse Chura Lo', 'Didi Tera Dewar Dewana', 'Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Wo Kiya', 'Tujhe Dekho To', 'Dagli Wale Dafli Baja', 'Kanchi Re Kanchi Re', etc…

Well, other popular singers and musicians like Illayaraja, AR Rahman, Chinmayi Sripada and a few others mourned for the loss of this great singer…

Chinmayi Sripada

That one time. Rang De Basanti. I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She's said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wioGEaHoZ5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

Well, Chinmayi reminisced a throwback incident and jotted down, how she came to know that Lata ji had much interest in photography… She wrote, "That one time. Rang De Basanti. I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She's said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too".

AR Rahman

Illayaraja

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice & soul... Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice. pic.twitter.com/HEAWKaUTZs — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) February 6, 2022

Along with the audio message, he also wrote, "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice & soul... Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice."

He shared a few throwback pics with Lata ji and told, "I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has created a big void in me. I don't know how I will come out of this grief. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the entire world. My deepest condolences to her family, Asha ji, Hridhyanath ji and Usha ji."

Even Rani Mukerji also mourned for the loss of Lata ji and turned emotional. She said, "Lataji is an institution and this is truly the end of an era.. though she is no more, her voice is immortal and will stay with us forever. Lataji was truly gifted and blessed, people would often say that goddess Saraswati resides in her voice and what a coincidence that she left us one day after Basant Panchami. She has left a big void in all our lives as India has lost its nightingale. She is and always will be remembered as one of the most integral people in the history of Indian cinema."

She also added, "Every actor past and present dreamt of lip syncing to her voice and in my career I had the good fortune of being able to do that in my film 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'. I will always cherish the memories I have of meeting her and getting her blessings through my career, she was kindhearted and always exuded warmth, there was truly an aura around her and when we met she greeted us with so much love. We as an industry can now celebrate her life and thank her for the countless memories and songs she has left us with. Rest in peace Lataji……. Love you."

RIP Lata ji…