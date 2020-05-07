Indian 2 likely to get shelved?

Indian 2 is one of the prestigious projects in the South film industry. As a sequel to the super hit film Indian, the film is now on the floors. After the mishap that took place on the film's sets, the makers halted the shoot. Since then, there are rumors that the film gets shelved.

Director Shankar, Kamal Haasan, and the producers are having disagreements from the beginning over the script and making. The accident also brought more differences of opinions resulting in the entire thing turning ugly.

The latest sources from the Kollywood reveal that the project might get shelved now because of these differences. Also, the production house Lyca that is based out of the UK is also facing a financial crunch which also results in more delay. As of now, there is no clarity at all, regarding the movie and let us wait for more details about the project.