- Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
- Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
- Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years
- NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus
- Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC
- United Cup: Dominant Djokovic beats Zhang to make winning start to season
- ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of XPoSat on Jan 1
- Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
- Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu
- Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
‘Indian 2’ team wraps a key schedule
The highly anticipated film "Indian 2" featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role has recently completed a small shooting schedule in Chennai. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh were part of this schedule, where crucial scenes were shot.
The delayed shoot of "Indian 2" has also affected the filming schedule of Ram Charan's "Game Changer" since director Shankar is simultaneously working on back-to-back schedules for both films. The music for "Indian 2" is composed by Thaman, and Dil Raju is producing the film. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this big-budget project directed by Shankar.
