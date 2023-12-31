‘Indian 2’ team wraps a key schedule

The highly anticipated film "Indian 2" featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role has recently completed a small shooting schedule in Chennai. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh were part of this schedule, where crucial scenes were shot.

The delayed shoot of "Indian 2" has also affected the filming schedule of Ram Charan's "Game Changer" since director Shankar is simultaneously working on back-to-back schedules for both films. The music for "Indian 2" is composed by Thaman, and Dil Raju is producing the film. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this big-budget project directed by Shankar.



