Indie artiste Shanay Shah talks about his new single ‘Gone So Long’

Indie artiste Shanay Shah recently released his new English song 'Gone So Long'.

For his 8th studio single, the multilingual singer-songwriter has penned the lyrics of the song and has composed it in collaboration with Oswin Telis. The musical is produced by Tallz and released by the On Stage Rekords label.

In a candid conversation, Shanay shared the making of his Pop-EDM song, 'Gone So Long'. "Born out of a rock guitar riff fused with electronic music, 'Gone So Long' is about the emotion of separation and longing for someone."

Shanay is popular for performing songs with his Ukulele and Acoustic Guitar. "The song came about when guitarist Oswin Tellis played a riff to me while we were jamming for an upcoming gig."

Shanay started his musical journey when he got laid off from a start-up he was working with. He debuted with his single 'Ye Baar' and later released 'Keh Do Na', 'Kaise Kahoon' amongst others.

Converting his passion into his pay cheque, he's gone from performing at local bars to international destinations at four different continents. Along with his band, he recently opened for Farhan Akhtar at the Celebrate Bandra Fest for over 5000 people.

'Gone So Long' is On Stage Rekords label's third release. The label has released two songs earlier 'Bewajah' by Digvijay Singh Parihar and 'Mahiya' by Vinayak Bahl and Shobhit Agarwal. Both these songs have been supported by some acclaimed names like Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik, Akhil Sachdeva to name a few.

'Gone So Long' is streaming on all audio platforms.