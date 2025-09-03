Inspector Zende (2025): Manoj Bajpayee & Jim Sarbh in Netflix Thriller

Inspector Zende is a Hindi-language crime-comedy film directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, set to premiere on Netflix on September 5, 2025. The film is inspired by the real-life efforts of Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende to apprehend notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Manoj Bajpayee stars as Inspector Zende, while Jim Sarbh portrays Carl Bhojraj, a character based on Sobhraj.

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the narrative follows Zende's pursuit of the elusive criminal, blending elements of comedy and suspense. The film highlights Zende's determination and resourcefulness in capturing a criminal who had previously evaded justice. Bajpayee's portrayal of Zende emphasizes the officer's unassuming heroism and commitment to duty.

Inspector Zende is available exclusively on Netflix, offering viewers a compelling mix of humor and thriller in a gripping narrative.