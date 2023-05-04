Live
Interesting Runtime Locked for Ugram
Highlights
Allari Naresh, the actor, is preparing to captivate the audience with his upcoming film titled "Ugram," directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, with Mirnaa Menon as the female lead.
There's a new update that the movie has a concise runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes, which is perfect for an action-packed drama. Furthermore, the Central Board of Film Certification has given the film a U/A certification.
The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, and it features several renowned actors in significant roles. The music for the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala.
