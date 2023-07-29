International Tiger Day 2023: 4 Bollywood Films Where Tigers Drive the Plot

International Tiger Day 2023: International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 to draw attention to all the world's tiger populations that are constantly declining. The tiger is a majestic animal that plays a critical role in maintaining the health and diversity of the entire ecosystem. This day is a reminder that humans must take action to prevent the species from going extinct. Bollywood has made films time and again in which this animal has played a fundamental role. And this International Tiger Day, here's a look at the movies where the real animal drove the plot:

Sherni

Sherni, from director Amit V Masurkar, features Vidya Balan as an Indian Forest Service officer. In a secluded town, he is tasked with apprehending and confining a man-eating tigress. However, as Vidya's character attempts to do his job, he is met with resistance from many sources.

Roar - Tigers of the Sundarbans

Kamal Sadanah wrote and directed the 2014 film. It tells the narrative of Uday, a photojournalist on assignment in the Sundarbans. Uday saves and transports a white tiger cub to the village where he is staying. But as he is killed while doing it, his sister Pandit and his team infiltrate the forest area to avenge his death.

Kaal

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar, this film focuses on how a wildlife specialist and some tourists team up to exterminate a ghost from the city. The tiger appears in various situations. Soham Shah wrote and directed the supernatural horror thriller, which stars Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta. The film offers a message on the importance of protecting India's valuable wildlife.

Junoon

This movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was unique. Rahul Roy plays Vikram, a protagonist who a cursed tiger attacks. This incident transforms Roy into a tiger every night of the full moon. Junoon is said to have been inspired by the 1981 film An American Werewolf in London.