Ishaan Khatter: I repeat outfits like all the time
Actor Ishaan Khatter has revealed that he repeats his outfits all the time and also talked about how fitness is an important part of his life.
Asked Ishaan, who turned muse for designer Pawan Sachdeva at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, if he believes in repeating his clothes, he told IANS: “Do I believe in repeating outfits? Yeah, 100 percent. I repeat outfits like this all the time. I'm going to repeat an outfit later tonight.”
Fashion trends are always evolving, how does he stay ahead of them? Ishaan, who is the son of actors Nileema Azeem and Rajesh Khatter said: “I think fashion is cyclical like anything else. So sometimes the way to stay ahead is to look back.”
For Ishaan, fitness is now a part of his lifestyle.
“Well luckily, it's (fitness) part of the job, I kind of had a head start into it because I'm a dancer and something that I do for myself and also for my mental health now because it just allows you to pull away from the overthinking for a hot second, so it's just a part of my lifestyle and I crank it up or pull it down depending on the roles that I'm doing,” he added.
Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. He had his first leading role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds in 2017.
He was then seen in the romantic drama Dhadak and he has since starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy and the American miniseries The Perfect Couple.
The actor is all set to star in the series “The Royals”. In the series, Ishaan is all set to star alongside Bhumi Pednekar. It is slated to be a part of their 2025 release lineup.
Going by the teaser of the series, Ishaan portrays Aviraaj Singh, the charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur. He crosses paths with Bhumi's character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a driven and no-nonsense CEO. “The Royals” marks the first collaboration between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.
Meanwhile, Ishaan recently featured in the music video titled ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria. The heartfelt song features vocals by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir's picturesque landscapes.
"Pyaar Aata Hai,” which marked Ishaan and Tara's first onscreen collaboration, was released on March 7.