It’s A Wrap For Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is busy with her upcoming movie Emergency. She is not only the lead actress and director, but she is also producing the movie under her home banner. She is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie. Well, earlier Twitter officials deleted her account from Twitter due to some issues. But now, she is back on Twitter and also dropped her first post. She also announced that it's a wrap to Emergency movie and shared a small BTS video.



Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

This is her first post on the Twitter page…

And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Along with sharing the wrap up news, she also shared the release of this movie. "And it's a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023".

The video showcases a few BTS scenes of the movie and makes us witness how Kangana and her team worked hard to bring out the best output.

Well, Milind Soman is essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw, who was an army officer and his career spanned over 4 decades. He was also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in the country.

Casting Details Of Emergency:

• Kangana Ranaut as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

• Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan

• Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee

• Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Indira Gandhi's close confidante

• Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

• Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi

• Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram

Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023!

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.