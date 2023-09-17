It’s a wrap for Mammootty in ‘Bramayugam’

‘Night Shift Studios’ is glad to share that Mammootty has successfully completed filming for ‘Bramayugam’ in Ottapalam, Palakkad District today. ‘Bramayugam’ commenced principal photography on 17 August 2023 and is being filmed on a grand scale in Kochi & Ottapalam. The remaining schedule will continue with actors Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz and filming will be completed mid-October.

‘Bramayugam’ produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra & S.Sashikanth has Shehnad Jalal as the Director of Photography, Jothish Shankar as the Production Designer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the Editor, Music from Christo Xavier, Dialogues from TD Ramakrishnan, Make-up by Ronex Xavier and Costumes by Melwy J.

‘Bramayugam’ is a Malayalam feature film starring Mammootty and written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is the prestigious inaugural production under the Night Shift Studios banner which is a production house created to exclusively produce Horror-Thriller genre films. ‘Bramayugam’ presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will release in Theatres worldwide in Early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages simultaneously.