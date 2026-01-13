‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ song from Border 2 released, grand launch event held in Mumbai

Mumbai: The much-awaited song ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ from the upcoming war drama Border 2 was officially unveiled on Monday, adding to the growing excitement around the film. Originally composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the timeless classic has now been reimagined by composer Mithoon, giving it a fresh yet soulful touch.

The song was launched at a grand event held at the United Services Club in Mumbai, where the evening witnessed a blend of nostalgia, patriotism and musical brilliance. The event was made even more special with the surprise entry of Suniel Shetty, who was joined by Border 2 cast members Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh. Their appearance drew loud cheers from the audience and added star power to the celebration.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, Naval Officers delivered a spirited band performance, creating a powerful and patriotic atmosphere. The highlight of the night was the live performance by the song’s singers, Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra, who mesmerised the audience with their soulful rendition of Jaate Hue Lamhon.

Several prominent faces from the film’s production team were also present at the event. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binnoy Gandhi attended the launch, expressing their excitement about the film and the response the song has been receiving.

Border 2 boasts an impressive star cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 23 and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, carrying forward the legacy of the iconic 1997 film Border.

With the release of Jaate Hue Lamhon, the makers have further heightened anticipation for the film, as fans eagerly await to witness the powerful story, emotions and patriotism unfold on the big screen.