Jack Quaid-starrer comedy-action movie ’Novocaine’ to release on March 14

Mumbai: Filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen upcoming comedy action film “Novocaine” starring Jack Quaid is all set to release on March 14.

The film stars Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon.

“Novocaine” is touted to be a high-stakes action thriller with a pulse-pounding love story at its core. The film is packed with intense chases, raw emotion, and a story that proves love is worth every battle.

The plot described in a statement, mentioned: “When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, every man Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

“Novocaine” delivers a mix of action, romance, and suspense, pushing the character to his limits as he fights against impossible odds.

Produced by Safehouse Pictures and Circle Management + Production, in association with Infrared Pictures, Paramount Pictures presents this thrilling love story, which will release on March 14.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on February 13

Talking about Quaid, he made his acting debut with a minor role in the dystopian film The Hunger Games in 2012. His breakout role was as vigilante Hughie Campbell in the satirical superhero series The Boys. He was part of the main cast of the drama series Vinyl in 2016.

He has voiced Brad Boimler in the series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Superman in My Adventures with Superman. In film, he has appeared in Logan Lucky, Scream and Oppenheimer.

Amber Midthunder, who starred in the series Roswell, New Mexico, has also showcased her acting prowess in projects like Prey and Legion.

Dan Berk is a director and writer, known for Villains, which was released in 2019 and the 2022’s movie Significant Other. Meanwhile, Robert Olsen has worked with Berk in Significant Other, Villains and Body.