Jackie Shroff embraces recognition as Tiger Shroff’s dad: A heartfelt reflection

In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, famously known as 'Beer Biceps,' senior actor Jackie Shroff shared his heartfelt sentiments about the recognition he receives as the father of the celebrated action star Tiger Shroff. The 67-year-old actor expressed his pride and contentment at being associated with his son’s success.

During the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia remarked on Tiger Shroff’s potential, noting that the world has yet to see the best of the young actor. Jackie responded with humility and warmth, saying, "Tiger abhitohbacchahaiyaar. He is still growing up, there is still a lot of time for me. It’s been 42 years, I see his 10 years growth, I can see his 20 years growth. He just has to do what he is doing, he should keep doing. He is the youngest action star in the world, at that age."

Jackie praised Tiger’s focus on health, football, and spreading positive values, emphasizing how these qualities positively influence young fans. Reflecting on the fandom Tiger enjoys, Ranveer noted, “Maybe the biggest children's fandom in our country is about Tiger Shroff.” Jackie humorously replied that he is often recognized as "Tiger Shroff’s dad" rather than by his own name. He embraced this recognition, acknowledging that every father takes pride in their child’s success.

With a career spanning over four decades and appearances in 250 films, Jackie Shroff’s legacy in the film industry is well-established. He made his mark with his lead role in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster Hero. Jackie’s illustrious career includes notable films like Karma, Ram Lakhan, and Mission Kashmir.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has upcoming projects including Eagle and Singham Again. Jackie’s appreciation of his son's achievements highlights the strong bond and mutual respect between the two stars.