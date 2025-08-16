Jaideep Ahlawat dedicates his IIFM win to the team of ‘Paatal Lok’

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who bagged the award for Best Actor - Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, has dedicated his big win to the team of his superhit streaming show ‘Paatal Lok’.

The actor was honoured with the award for his portrayal of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2.

Reflecting on victory, Jaideep said "This award is truly overwhelming. To be recognized on an international platform like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an honor I will cherish forever. Hathiram Chaudhary's journey has been an extraordinary one, and this award belongs to the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making Paatal Lok what it is today”.

He further mentioned, “I’m deeply grateful to the jury and, most importantly, to the audience for their love and support. This is for all of you”.

The announcement, made during the prestigious awards night in Melbourne, solidified his status as one of the most compelling and brilliant actors in Indian Cinema. Ahlawat's portrayal in the second season of the critically acclaimed series was hailed by critics and audiences alike as a masterclass in acting.

He thoroughly built on the character's journey from the first season, showcasing a deeper, more introspective Hathiram Chaudhary who continues his relentless pursuit for justice. This IFFM win is a crowning achievement in a season of accolades for Ahlawat, who has previously received national and widespread recognition for the role at other major award ceremonies.

The international platform of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne provides a fitting stage for this momentous win, celebrating the best of Indian content and talent on a global scale.

Meanwhile, the actor has 'Family Man Season 3’, 'Ikkis,’ ‘King’ & 'Hisaab' in the pipeline.