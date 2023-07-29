‘Jailer’ audio launch highlights; Rajinikanth thanks his directors

Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in the action entertainer “Jailer.” Tamannah is paired beside Rajinikanth and the promotional content which were released already grabbed audience interest. The audio launch event of the film took place in Chennai. As usual, Rajini’s speech was the major highlight of the event. In his speech, Thalaivar reiterated his trust in his directors and also credited his previous directors such as Muthuraman, Mahendran, Suresh Krishnan, Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Shankar, Ranjith, Karthik Subbaraj and now Nelson for constantly shaping up his career.









Rajini went on to reveal how several distributors called him and advised him to replace Nelson after his previous movie with Vijay, “Beast,” opened to negative reviews. “We had shot a promo and announced the film. ‘Beast’ released after the promo launch and it received negative reviews. I received a lot of calls from distributors to replace director Nelson. We then had a meeting with the Sun Pictures team. They had informed me that ‘Beast,’ even though received poor reviews, didn’t cause any losses for its distributors,” Rajini revealed.





The 72-year-old stalwart actor further said that Nelson had narrated the basic idea of “Jailer” during “Beast” production. “I had told him I liked the idea and he told me he will come back to me after developing the idea into a full-fledged script. He again met me 10 days after wrapping up “Beast” shoot and narrated the full story. It was fantastic. I took a lot of time to lock my next project after “Annaatthe” as all the story ideas certain directors narrated to me didn’t turn out well when they developed them into full-fledged stories,” Rajini said.





Director Nelson Dilipkumar revealed an interesting detail in the event. He said that it was Thalapathy Vijay who pushed him to meet and narrate “Jailer” story to Superstar Rajinikanth. The director further added that the encouragement of Vijay gave him solid confidence. The comments of Nelson are going viral on social media.





Speaking at the event, “Jailer” producer Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures gave a solid elevation for Superstar. He said “Rajini sir is a record maker, not a record breaker.” Time and again, Rajinikanth has set numerous records at the box office.





Jailer has its tunes composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the Kaavaalaa song featuring the lead pair is ruling the music charts. The film also features Mohanlal, Shiv Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishna, Mirnaa Menon, and Naga Babu in crucial roles. Jailer is up for a grand release on August 10th.















