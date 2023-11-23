‘Jailer’ meets ‘Vikram’

In an enchanting and truly unforgettable moment, Super Star Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, stalwarts renowned for their diverse cinematic genres, converged in the same studio while filming their upcoming blockbusters, "Thalaivar 170" and "Indian 2." This magical encounter became a reality, thanks to both films being backed by the visionary Subaskaran'sLyca Productions.

As the latest schedules of "Thalaivar 170" and "Indian 2" unfolded in Prasad Studio Arena, Chennai, the iconic Rajinikanth and the Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, exuding smiles, embraced each other, exchanged pleasantries, and relished quality time together. Their camaraderie, etched with sweet memories, resonates as an unparalleled bond between these legends.

The delightful meeting was no happenstance; when Rajinikanth learned that Kamal Haasan was filming "Indian 2" at the same venue while he was engrossed in "Thalaivar 170," he expressed a fervent desire to reunite. Responding to the shared camaraderie, Kamal Haasan orchestrated a surprise, arriving at the "Thalaivar 170" set early in the morning, declaring, "I am coming to meet my friend." Rajinikanth, taken aback by the unexpected visit, warmly embraced his longtime friend.

The genuine love and bonding between Super Star Rajinikanth and Universal Hero Kamal Haasan have not only delighted fans but also captivated movie lovers. This reunion marks the first time in 21 years that these cinematic legends have shared the same sets. The presence of Head Of Lyca Productions G.M.K. Tamilkumaran and Red Giants Movies Co-Producer M. Shenbagamurthy added to the joyous occasion, creating a timeless moment in the history of Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan is currently headlining "Indian 2," the highly anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film "Indian," directed by the renowned Shankar. The project is in full swing, and expectations are soaring as Kamal Haasan steps back into the role of Senapathi, the freedom fighter, returning to India to combat corruption once more.

Simultaneously, Rajinikanth is gearing up for "Thalaivar 170," a significant venture featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, along with stellar performances from Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and FahadhFaasil in pivotal roles. The film promises to be a cinematic spectacle with an ensemble cast of such distinguished talents.

As both these cinematic giants engage in their respective projects, the anticipation from fans and movie enthusiasts is at its peak, with the promise of enthralling performances and compelling storytelling on the horizon.