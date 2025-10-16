Jakes Bejoy comes onboard Rashmika’s ‘Maisa’

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to stun audiences in a never-before-seen intense avatar with her upcoming film Maisa. Directed by debutant Ravindra Pulle, the film is a powerful female-centric action entertainer and is being mounted on a massive pan-India scale by Unformula Films with a big-budget production. The film has already generated strong buzz with its intriguing title and striking first-look poster, and the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace.

The makers have now revealed an exciting update—popular music composer Jakes Bejoy, known for the blockbuster album of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has been roped in to compose the music for Maisa. They released a video featuring Bejoy working on the film’s background score using tribal percussion instruments, offering a glimpse of the raw and intense soundscape. The powerful tribal beats hint that Maisa will be a musical experience on a grand scale.

Set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community, the film is touted to be a high-octane emotional action thriller. Rashmika will be seen in a rugged and fierce role unlike anything she has done before. The film features cinematography by Shreyas P. Krishna, who earlier worked on Retro, while action choreography is being handled by Andy Long, known for his work in Kalki 2898 AD. Maisa is gearing up to be one of Rashmika’s most ambitious projects yet.