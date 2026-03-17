Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

Oatmeal has been a staple food for centuries, valued for its nutrition and versatility. Made from oats, it traces its origins to ancient Europe, particularly in regions like Scotland, where oats were one of the few crops that thrived in harsh climates. Over time, oatmeal became a global food, appreciated for its health benefits and adaptability in both sweet and savory dishes.

One of the most popular ways to enjoy oats is through oatmeal cookies. These cookies gained popularity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, especially after the Quaker Oats Company began printing recipes on their packaging. Oatmeal cookies are loved for their chewy texture, nutty flavor, and ability to include ingredients like raisins, chocolate chips, or nuts. Classic Oatmeal Cookies Ingredients: 1 cup oats

1 cup flour

½ cup butter

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon Method: Preheat oven to 180°C. Cream butter and sugar, then add the egg. Mix in oats, flour, baking soda, and cinnamon. Scoop dough onto a baking tray. Bake for 10–12 minutes until golden brown. Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Ingredients: 1 cup oats

¾ cup flour

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

½ cup raisins

½ tsp vanilla extract Method: Preheat oven to 180°C. Beat butter and sugar, then add egg and vanilla. Stir in oats, flour, and raisins. Drop spoonfuls onto a baking tray. Bake for 12–15 minutes until soft and chewy.



