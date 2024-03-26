Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Janhvi Kapoor wraps up her shoot for ‘Devara: Part 1’ in Goa;shares excitement
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has concluded shooting for her part in the upcoming Telugu film 'Devara: Part 1'.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has concluded shooting for her part in the upcoming Telugu film 'Devara: Part 1'. The actress, who plays the role of a village girl named Thangam in the movie, shared her excitement about returning to the sets in Goa through her Instagram Stories.
Janhvi Kapoor posted a serene picture of the sunset on her Instagram story, expressing her eagerness to revisit the location and embody her character once again. The actress's portrayal of Thangam, adorned in traditional langavonis, has intrigued fans awaiting her debut in Telugu cinema.
Directed by a talented team led by Shankar Shanmugam, 'Devara: Part 1' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Telugu superstar NTR Jr. The recent schedule in Goa, which commenced on March 19, primarily focused on filming a song sequence, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.
While 'Devara: Part 1' marks Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema, she is swiftly expanding her presence in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor is set to star opposite Ram Charan in an upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled 'RC 16'. The actress recently shared glimpses from the sets of 'RC16', featuring Ram Charan, his father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and acclaimed music composer A.R. Rahman, generating further excitement among fans.
Directed by BuchiBabu Sana, 'RC16' marks Janhvi's second venture in Telugu cinema, showcasing her versatility and determination to explore diverse roles. With her back-to-back projects, Janhvi Kapoor continues to make significant strides in the Telugu film industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her upcoming releases.