Jani Master Shares Emotional Video Following Bail Release

Famed choreographer Sheik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, faced arrest on September 19 following allegations from a 21-year-old colleague. She accused him of raping her when she was a minor. On October 24, the Telangana High Court granted Jani bail with specific conditions. After his release, he posted an emotional video, reuniting with his family. The internet, however, reacted with skepticism.

In a 2-minute-15-second video, Jani is seen embracing his family, set to the track Papa Meri Jaan from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His children rush to the door to hug him while his wife, Ayesha, stands nearby, smiling. In an emotional moment, Jani consoles his children, views handmade cards they created, and embraces his wife, Ayesha.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, he wrote, “A lot is taken away from us in these 37 days. My family & well-wishers' prayers got me here today. Truth is often eclipsed but never extinguished, it will prevail one day. This phase of life which my entire family had gone through, will pierce my heart forever.”

The allegations reportedly stem from incidents during outdoor shoots, and a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act due to the complainant’s age at the time. Jani’s involvement in Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party was put on hold, with party officials advising him to avoid public events. A National Award he was to receive was also revoked amid the controversy.