Japan's Final Schedule Set to Commence

Karthi, the popular Kollywood actor known for his entertaining performances, is all set to captivate fans and audiences once again with his upcoming film, Japan. Directed by Raju Murugan, this multilingual movie features Anu Emmanuel as the lead actress.

Exciting news reveals that the final schedule of the film will take place at EVP Film City in Tamil Nadu starting from June 2, 2023, and is expected to span around a month. Following the completion of the schedule, the post-production work will commence.

Dream Warrior Pictures is producing this grand-scale project, aiming for a Diwali 2023 release. The music director for the film is GV Prakash Kumar. Stay tuned for further updates on this eagerly anticipated film.