Live
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
Japan's Final Schedule Set to Commence
Highlights
Karthi, the popular Kollywood actor known for his entertaining performances, is all set to captivate fans and audiences once again with his upcoming...
Karthi, the popular Kollywood actor known for his entertaining performances, is all set to captivate fans and audiences once again with his upcoming film, Japan. Directed by Raju Murugan, this multilingual movie features Anu Emmanuel as the lead actress.
Exciting news reveals that the final schedule of the film will take place at EVP Film City in Tamil Nadu starting from June 2, 2023, and is expected to span around a month. Following the completion of the schedule, the post-production work will commence.
Dream Warrior Pictures is producing this grand-scale project, aiming for a Diwali 2023 release. The music director for the film is GV Prakash Kumar. Stay tuned for further updates on this eagerly anticipated film.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS