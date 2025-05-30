‘Jatheeyam’ song lyrical video from ‘Bakasura Restaurant’ gets released

Popular comedian and actor Praveen is set to headline the upcoming comedy entertainer Bakasura Restaurant. Directed by debutant SJ Shiva and produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner, the film has completed its shoot and is gearing up for release.

Viva Harsha plays the titular role, while seasoned actors like Krishna Bhagavan, Shining Phani, and KGF fame Garuda Ram also feature in key roles. The film, described as a “hunger comedy entertainer,” recently launched its trailer, which has received a positive response across audiences.

Now, the makers have released a fun and catchy lyrical video titled “Naa Angi Jatheeyam... Nee Lungie Jatheeyam”. The song humorously captures the joys and struggles of bachelor life, with lyrics penned by Vishnu Vardhan, music composed by Vikas Badisa, and vocals rendered by Anurag Kulkarni.

Speaking about the release, director SJ Shiva said, “The trailer received encouraging feedback. Bakasura Restaurant blends humour with thrilling elements, and we’re confident the film will thoroughly entertain audiences.”