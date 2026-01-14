Jennifer Lawrence: I identify as a stay-at-home mum

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has said she identifies as a stay-at-home mum and enjoys a quiet, low-key life when she is not working.

The actress, who shares a son, Cy, and a second baby born last year with her husband Cooke Maroney, opened up about her lifestyle during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast. Lawrence explained that she is only truly busy during intense film shoots and promotional tours, while the rest of the time she prefers a calm routine centred around her family.

“That’s me. I identify as a stay-at-home mum. But I am obviously working,” Lawrence said. “I’m not used to being busy like this. I normally have a busy three months while I’m filming, but even then it’s calm because there is nothing else to do. I just go to work, I do that, I come home, I sleep, and then I do it again. And then, like, two weeks while you promote – it is hectic.”

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that she avoids late-night interviews and events, as she prefers to be in bed early.

“Oh, I’m in bed. Kindle is lit until about 9:15. And then I don’t even have the Kindle light on normally by 9:15,” she said.

During the Christmas period, Lawrence turned down an invitation to a party because it started late in the evening, explaining that she did not want to be hungover while caring for her children.

“You can’t be hungover with a nine-month-old. Even a three-year-old is just not an option,” she said.

The 35-year-old actress also spoke candidly about her marriage to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, revealing that the couple have found ways to keep their relationship strong despite their different personalities.

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me. He is so organised. He’s an anchor,” Lawrence said. “Everything is ordered. I have to keep the wardrobe doors closed, and I have the little jobs that I work really hard to do. I get it now, I get it. The kids are on a very strict schedule. You know, it’s like breakfast at 7:30.”

She added that Maroney is good at maintaining structure and routine, but they have both learned to adapt to keep their marriage “alive”.

“He’s good at keeping it. But we’ve learned to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room,” she said.

Lawrence also revealed that she has attention deficit disorder (ADD), which makes it difficult for her to stick to tight schedules.

“I think I should go to, like, occupational therapy for that,” she joked.

The actress, best known for her roles in The Hunger Games series and Silver Linings Playbook, has increasingly spoken about how motherhood has changed her priorities, placing family life above the glamour of Hollywood.