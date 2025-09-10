Jim Sarbh opens up about his desire to take on rustic, desi characters

Mumbai: Actor Jim Sarbh, who was recently seen in the film "Inspector Zende," has expressed his desire to take on a rustic and desi kind of character.

In an interview with IANS, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared that he is eager to explore roles that bring out a more earthy and grounded side of storytelling. When asked if he ever craves to play a very rustic, desi role—something along the lines of what Saif Ali Khan did in “Omkara,” which went on to change his career graph—Jim Sarbh admitted that he, too, would love to take on such a character. “Yes, definitely. He's a brilliant actor.”

Further, when quizzed about the kind of rustic role he would like to take on, and if he had any particular character in mind, Jim said he hopes that the one defining rustic character he truly craves to play is still to come.

He explained, “No, there's nothing one particular character that I think to play and I even I also don't watch things very often and think, oh, I wish I got that role, you know, because again it's an interpretation with a director and an actor and I can't say that that's the one that I would like to do. I hope that the one is still to come and it will come and then I'll get a chance to do it.”

Speaking about his role in Inspector Zende, Jim Sarbh clarified that he didn’t feel the need to add anything extra to the character. He explained that the role has already been portrayed in various ways before, across different projects.

“No, I don't think so. I know that there have been so many representations of the character before in a variety of different things. Hollywood, Bollywood. Spoofs. All of it. But the script is so clear that it's Inspector Jende's journey. So, we're following that journey, most of all. So, most of what I did is, did some research on the person. Watched interviews. As many interviews as I could get because I found that to be the best. And I didn't watch any other previous representation of him. So, I don't have a clue how mine compares to theirs. I honestly don't know.”

On a related note, “Inspector Zende” starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, with Jim Sarbh portraying Carl Bhojraj, a character modeled on the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The cast also included Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Bhalchandra Kadam.