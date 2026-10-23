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Jimmy Shergill says Daler Mehndi underwent an operation, calls making fun of his medical condition ‘not a good thing’
In Short
He stated that making fun of someone who is dealing with a medical condition is not right. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jimmy said he had known Daler for many years and described him as a “very Sufi man."
Mumbai: Actor and producer Jimmy Shergill has spoken out in support of singer Daler Mehndi amid the recent controversy.
He stated that making fun of someone who is dealing with a medical condition is not right. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jimmy said he had known Daler for many years and described him as a “very Sufi man." He also said that, to his knowledge, the singer did not consume alcohol. “I have known Daler Mehndi for many years. He is a very Sufi man. He doesn't drink at all. As far as I know, I think he has had an operation. I myself have gone through such a period when a person is fighting a medical situation. So, making fun of such a thing is not a good thing,” Jimmy told IANS.
Drawing from his own experience of dealing with a medical situation, the actor emphasized the need to be sensitive towards people going through health-related challenges.
Daler Mehndi’s performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand sparked controversy after state minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly interrupted the singer’s show midway. The minister allegedly accused Daler of being under the influence of alcohol and criticized his performance, questioning whether it justified the substantial fee he had charged.
Amid the controversy, several members of the entertainment industry, including Mika Singh, Palash Sen, Kapil Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri, have come out in support of Daler Mehndi. Defending his brother, Mika shared a video in which he questioned the allegations against the singer and pointed to his decades-long career.
“I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing’. First of all, I would like to ask you all — he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika said.
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