‘Jitendra Reddy’movie poster creates buzz

The poster of “Jitendra Reddy” with the tagline "His(History) Needs To Be Told" is currently making waves on social media. It has piqued the curiosity of many, leaving them eager to know who exactly Jitendra Reddy is and what his history entails. Director Virinchi Varma, known for his romantic love stories like "Uyyala Jampala" and "Majnu," seems to be taking a different genre route with "Jitendra Reddy." The poster depicts a young boy sitting beside an older man, hinting at the challenges faced by the people in the narrative.

However, the poster does not reveal the identity of the main character or provide any information about the storyline. This has generated significant interest and intrigue among the audience. To learn more about the movie's plot, one would need to watch the film when it releases.

Director Virinchi Varma's decision to choose such a mysterious theme for "Jitendra Reddy" has sparked curiosity and discussions among film enthusiasts. The poster, with its intriguing visuals, suggests that the film may have an action-drama narrative set against a real-life backdrop from Telangana. To decipher the actual story, one would have to wait for the film's release.

It's worth noting that George Reddy's life story was the basis for a recent film that received critical acclaim. Now, with "Jitendra Reddy," it seems that the curiosity about the plot and character is growing. The technical team, including cinematographer VS Gnanashekar and music director Gopi Sundar, has contributed to the film's production.

Overall, the "Jitendra Reddy" poster has generated significant interest and speculation about the movie's storyline, and it has set the stage for discussions and anticipation among the audience.







