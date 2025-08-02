Jiyaa Shankar turns up the heat

Actress Jiyaa Shankar, who shot to fame with the TV serial Kaatelal & Sons and later made waves in the Marathi film Ved, is once again grabbing attention — this time with a sizzling new photoshoot that showcases her bold and confident side.

Though Jiyaa originally made her silver screen debut in Telugu with Entha Andanga Unnave and followed it up with Hyderabad Love Story, her early films didn’t make much of an impact at the box office. Over the past three years, she has taken a break from feature films, instead focusing on music videos and OTT projects that kept her in the limelight.

In her latest photoshoot, Jiyaa exudes effortless style and striking confidence. Dressed in vibrant pink bralettes and denim shorts, she makes a bold fashion statement. Her poised poses, soft glam makeup, and open hair add to the modern, edgy look — highlighting a strong, camera-friendly personality that reflects her comfort in her own skin.

While there are no new film announcements from her end just yet, Jiyaa’s social media buzz and evolving fashion game suggest she’s ready for a solid comeback. Fans are hopeful that the stylish actress will soon return to the big screen with a fresh and exciting project.