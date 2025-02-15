‘Jodhaa Akbar’ turns 17: Academy to host special screening

The epic historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, has completed 17 years since its release. To mark this milestone, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to host a special screening of the film in March.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film narrates the grand tale of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s alliance with Rajput princess Jodhabai, a union that played a crucial role in shaping history. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s mesmerizing performances, combined with Gowariker’s compelling storytelling, made Jodhaa Akbar a cinematic masterpiece.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his gratitude, stating, “On this 17th anniversary of Jodhaa Akbar, I am filled with immense gratitude for the audiences who continue to cherish the film. The special screening at the Academy is a testament to the artistic contributions of everyone involved. It’s truly humbling to see the film still resonate with viewers worldwide.”

Adding to the film’s international recognition, the Academy recently showcased Aishwarya Rai’s intricately designed wedding lehenga from the movie in its Color in Motion exhibition, curated by renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla. The upcoming screening in Los Angeles further underscores the film’s lasting cultural significance.

Jodhaa Akbar remains celebrated for its grand cinematography, elaborate costumes, and A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack. Its rich historical narrative, coupled with stellar performances, cemented Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s legacy in Bollywood. The film’s influence continues to extend beyond borders, reinforcing Indian cinema’s impact on the global stage.