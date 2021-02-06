John Abraham’s film was a ‘Force’ to reckon with

Encounter specialists with their uber macho appeal are natural magnets for film directors who have featured them very regularly as all-time heroes in their films. In the past two decades of the new millennium, a variety of actors in all languages – most specifically Hindi, Telugu and Tamil – have been featured in such non-stop violent films.

One is reminded of names like Nana Patekar in Hindi who has kept audiences hooked with his nervy acting style and impressive screen presence.



In 2003, young director in southern cinema, Gautham Menon, gave an edgy, masculine tilt to the image of Suriya with his film ' Kaakha Kaakha'. It was a taut thriller of a cop chasing down criminals, losing a part of his family and undertaking huge pressures on himself to adhere to the right side of the law, while discharging his duties.

It was also a return to business film for its producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, reeling under flops helmed by big names in Tamil cinema. The presence of Jyothika, with whom the hero was allegedly involved romantically also added to the interest factor spiking pretty high.

From Tamil, where it received a great response, the film was eagerly received all over. In Telugu, 'Victory' Venkatesh was featured in its remake 'Gharshana' (2004), which saw him in a beefed-up frame taking on the tough guys. Oriya film industry also remade it and in Hindi, the film was bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who had two good-looking hunks – John Abraham and the debutant Vidyut Jammwal – confronting each other. Titled ' Force ' and released in 2011 it managed its biggest opening for John Abraham till then.

Made on a budget of less than Rs 30 crore, it earned Rs 39 crore. Five years later, as a part of a series, the next venture, 'Force 2' also was released. It starred John Abraham, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha. Harris Jayaraj, who had composed the chartbusting numbers in Tamil saw it being lapped up in Telugu too. The Hindi version too had his numbers which turned out to be popular. Genelia D' Souza was the heroine to John Abraham and their chemistry was talked about too for long after the film was released.

Delete Edit



