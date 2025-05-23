John Legend reflects on Kanye West’s decline: ‘It’s shocking to see where he is now’

Grammy-winning jazz musician John Legend has expressed his sorrow over the dramatic transformation of his former friend and business partner, rapper Kanye West. Speaking candidly in an interview with The Times of London, Legend shared his shock at how West, once a prolific and passionate artist, has evolved into a figure defined by controversy and divisiveness.

Legend reminisced about their early days together, recalling how West was a visionary with a boundless sense of optimism and creativity.

“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” Legend said. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

In the mid-2000s, West played a pivotal role in turning around Legend’s career. After being turned down by multiple labels, Legend was signed to West’s label, GOOD Music, in 2004.

The partnership not only gave Legend exposure but also allowed him to witness firsthand the meteoric rise of West, who was already making waves with his production on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint and his own solo albums like The College Dropout.

Legend explained how the success of The College Dropout, which sold 400,000 copies in its first week, turned the tables for both of them, making Legend a sought-after artist in his own right. However, despite their professional achievements, the two friends drifted apart after a public falling-out in 2022, when West voiced his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump. While Legend had hoped for a resolution, he never anticipated the further escalation of West’s behavior, particularly his recent embrace of harmful ideologies.

“I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” Legend admitted.

He speculated that the passing of West’s mother in 2007 marked a turning point in his life, with a noticeable shift in his behavior that has only accelerated in recent years.

As the world watches Kanye West’s increasingly controversial public persona, John Legend’s reflection offers a somber look at the downfall of a once-promising artist who once inspired hope

and creativity.