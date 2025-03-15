Live
‘John Wick: Chapter 5’officially in development, confirms Lionsgate
Great news for John Wick fans! Lionsgate has officially confirmed the development of John Wick: Chapter 5, bringing fresh excitement to action movie lovers. The announcement was made by Jenefer Brown, Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, during a preview event for the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas.
“We’re developing a fifth John Wick film … [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out,” Brown revealed, keeping fans intrigued about the fate of Keanu Reeves’ legendary assassin.
The conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 4 left audiences shocked and saddened, as the character seemingly met his end. However, the latest announcement has ignited fresh hopes of his return, either through a clever twist in the storyline or a prequel-style narrative.
It comes as no surprise that Lionsgate is keen on continuing the franchise. The John Wick series has been a massive global success, with its blend of high-octane action, intricate world-building, and Keanu Reeves’ charismatic performance.
Additionally, Lionsgate has been facing a rough patch with a string of underwhelming projects, including The Crow, Borderlands, Megalopolis, Never Let Go, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. With this in mind, reviving the John Wick saga seems like a strategic move to reignite box-office momentum.
As details about John Wick: Chapter 5 unfold, fans eagerly await to see how the filmmakers plan to bring back the legendary hitman and continue his thrilling journey.