Jr NTR becomes brand ambassador of Malabar Goldand Diamonds

Jr NTR, a popular actor who gained global fame with his role in the movie “RRR,” is currently busy shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian action drama “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva. The film marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

It has been announced that Jr NTR is now the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a well-known jewellery company. The popular brand released a poster featuring Jr NTR’s stylish look, which has been creating a buzz on social media.

The actor recently signed a deal with McDonald’s as the face of the brand. On the work front, “Devara” will be released in theaters on April 5, 2024. Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist in this big-budget flick.