‘Jugnuma’ trailer showcases a haunting folklore mystery

The much-awaited trailer of Jugnuma — a cinematic fusion of folklore, memory, and magical realism — has finally been unveiled, sparking waves of excitement among cinephiles. Directed by National Award-winner Raam Reddy, the film is slated for theatrical release on September 12, 2025, and is being presented by acclaimed producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. With industry stalwarts like Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Raj B Shetty, and Nag Ashwin backing the project, Jugnuma is already being hailed as a milestone for Indian indie cinema.

Set in the Himalayan highlands during the late 1980s, the story follows Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, an orchard owner whose peaceful existence is shattered when the trees in his orchard begin to catch fire without explanation. His quest to uncover the mystery leads him into an otherworldly exploration of generational trauma, village folklore, and surreal encounters that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Reddy, known for his critically acclaimed debut Thithi, has shot the film entirely on celluloid, enhancing its lyrical and timeless appeal. Jugnuma has already earned international acclaim — winning Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival 2024, the Special Jury Prize at MAMI, and receiving glowing reviews at the Berlin Film Festival for its poetic narrative and evocative cinematography.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble featuring Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu, and Awan Pookot, alongside Bajpayee in a role that promises to be one of his most memorable. Produced by Pratap Reddy, Sunmin Park, Juhi Agarwal, and Raam Reddy, with global producers like J Ethan Park, Jugnuma blends artistry with universality.

With its trailer captivating audiences online, Jugnuma stands ready to redefine Indian storytelling in 2025, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience rooted in myth, mystery, and emotion.



