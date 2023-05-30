June Movie Calendar: Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms

The scorching summer has come to an end… It gave us joyous moments with some blockbusters and IPL. Now, gearing to June, it has some most-awaited movies in its kitty. Right from Prabhas’s Adipurush to Ganesh’s Nenu Student Sir, the theatres will have some peak moments with these releases. As usual, the popular OTT platforms are ready with their new releases…



Tollywood

1. Vimanam

Release Date: 9th June, 2023

Star Cast: Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran

Director: Siva Prasad Yanala

Genre: Heart-Touching Family Drama

The movie will showcase how a handicapped father encourages his son to dream high and achieve his goal of turning into a pilot!

2. Adipurush

Release Date: 16th June, 2023

Star Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage

Director: Om Raut

Genre: Mythological tale of Indian epic Ramayana

The movie showcases Prabhas and Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon as Sita Mata and once again makes us witness the epic story of Ramayana…

3. Ahimsa

Release Date: 2nd June, 2023

Star Cast: Abhiram, Geethika, Sadha, Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha and Devi Prasad

Director: Teja

Genre: Action drama

Going with the trailer, the story is set in a rural backdrop. Abhiram who believes in non-violence falls in love with Geetika and leads a pretty happy life. But a twist is shown when a few rich landlords corner Abhiram for his land. They will target all his close ones and compel him to give away his land. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Abhiram fights back with the help of his lawyer Sadha.

4. Nenu Student Sir

Release Date: 2nd June, 2023

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu, Avantika and Samuthirakani

Director: Rakesh Uppalapati

Genre: Thriller

According to the teaser, it showcases how a bad cop Samuthirakani gets connected to student Ganesh who goes to give a compliant in the police station about his missing mobile phone!

Bollywood

1. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Release Date: 2nd June, 2023

Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Director: Laxman Utekar

Genre: Drama

Going with the trailer, it first showcased how Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoy their initial stage of marriage and then fight for small causes and file for divorce. Although their family members try to solve the issues but they don’t accept. According to the sources, the couple try to take advantage Indian Government's flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). So, we need to wait and watch to know the exact reason behind their divorce.

2. Bloody Daddy

Release Date: 9th June, 2023

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Genre: Action Thriller

It showcases Shahid Kapoor as a NCB officer to tries to bust narcotics scam and catch the real mastermind Ronit Roy!

Kollywood

Takkar

Release Date: 9th June, 2023

Star Cast: Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and RJ Vigneshkanth

Director: Karthik G Krish

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the plot, it showcases how a poor boy and rich girl fall in love but have different thoughts when it comes to wedding.

Hollywood

1. Transformers: The Rise Of Beasts

Release Date: 9th June, 2023

Star Cast: Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio and David Sobolov

Genre: Action and Sci-fi

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

The movie showcases the three-way conflict between three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcon!

2. The Flash

Release Date: 16th June, 2023

Star Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton

Director: Andy Muschietti

Genre: American Super Hero

The movie showcases the three-way conflict between three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcon!

The movie showcases how Barry aka The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s accident!

Now, let us check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime:

Netflix

Coming Soon

TV Series

• Black Mirror (Season 6), 2023 (Sci-Fi)

• Celebrity (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Delete (Season 1), 2023 (Thriller)

June 1 Releases

Movies

• A Beautiful Lie, 2023 (Drama)

• The Angry Birds Movie, 2016 (Family)

• The Breakfast Club, 1985 (Comedy)

• Bruce Almighty, 2003 (Comedy)

• Dear John, 2010 (Drama)

• The Kingdom, 2023 (Action)

• Magic Mike, 2012 (Comedy)

• Mean Girls, 2004 (Comedy)

• Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014 (Family)

• Death at a Funeral, 2007 (Comedy)

• Dune, 1984 (Sci-Fi)

• End of Days, 1999 (Action)

• Forever My Girl, 2018 (Drama)

• Funny People, 2009 (Comedy)

• Groundhog Day, 1993 (Comedy)

• Hook, 1991 (Family)

• How High, 2001 (Comedy)

• The Italian Job, 2003 (Action)

• Jarhead, 2005 (Drama)

• Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, 2001 (Family)

• Kicking and Screaming, 2005 (Comedy)

• Nanny McPhee, 2005 (Family)

• Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010 (Family)

• The Ring, 2002 (Horror)

• Spider-Man, 2002 (Action)

• Spider-Man 2, 2004 (Action)

• Spider-Man 3, 2007 (Action)

• Stuart Little, 1999 (Family)

• Stuart Litter 2, 2002 (Family)

• Surf’s Up, 2007 (Family)

• Terminator 2: Judgement Day, 1991 (Action)

• We’re the Millers, 2013 (Comedy)

TV Series

• The Days (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• LEGO: Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1), 2023 (Family)

• The Mick (Seasons 1 and 2), 2017-2018 (Comedy)

• Muster Dogs (Season 1), 2022 (Documentary)

June 2 Releases

Movies

• Missed Connections, 2023 (Comedy)

• Rich in Love 2, 2023 (Romance)

TV Series

• Manifest (Season 3, Part 2), 2023 (Drama)

• Scoop (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Valeria (Season 3), 2023 (Drama)

June 5 Releases

Movies

Living, 2022 (Drama)

TV Series

• Barracuda Queens (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Ben 10 (Seasons 1-4), 2005-2008 (Family)

June 6 Releases

TV Series

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4), 2023 (Family)

June 7 Releases



Movies

Arnold, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3), 2023 (Reality)

June 8 Releases

Movies

Tour de France: Unchained, 2023 (Documentary)

TV Series

Never Have I Ever (Season 4), 2023 (Drama)

June 9 Releases



Movies

• A Lot Like Love, 2005 (Comedy)

• The Wonder Weeks, 2023 (Drama)

• You Do You, 2023 (Comedy)

TV Series

• Bloodhounds (Season 1), 2023 (Action)

• Human Resources (Season 2), 2023 (Comedy)

• The Playing Card Killer (Season 1), 2023 (Documentary)

• Tex Mex Motors (Season 1), 2023 (Reality)

• This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

June 12 Releases



Movies

Dunkirk, 2017 (Drama)

TV Series

Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2), 2006-2008 (Family)

June 13 Releases



Movies

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, 2023 (Comedy)

June 14 Releases



TV Series

• Forged in Fire (Season 8), 2016 (Reality)

• Married at First Sight (Season 13), 2021 (Reality)

• Our Planet (Season 2), 2023 (Documentary)

• The Surrogacy (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

June 15 Releases



TV Series

Cold Case Files (Season 2), 2018 (Documentary)

June 16 Releases



Movies

Black Cover: Sword of the Wizard King, 2023 (Anime)

Extraction 2, 2023 (Action)

June 17 Releases



TV Series

• Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19), 2022 (Drama)

• King the Land (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• See You in My 19th Life (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

• Suits (Seasons 1-8), 2011-2018 (Drama)

June 19 Releases



Movies

• Not Quite Narwahl, 2023 (Family)

• Take Care of Maya, 2023 (Documentary)

June 20 Releases



Movies

85 South: Ghetto Legends, 2023 (Comedy)

June 21 Releases



TV Series

• Break Point (Season 1, Part 2), 2023 (Documentary)

• The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 2), 2023 (Documentary)

June 22 Releases



TV Series

• Glamorous (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

• Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1), 2023 (Comedy)

• Skull Island (Season 1), 2023 (Fantasy)

• Sleeping Dog (Season 1), 2023 (Drama)

June 23 Releases



Movies

• iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, 2023 (Thriller)

• King of Clones, 2023 (Documentary)

• Make Me Believe, 2023 (Unknown)

• On the Line: The Richard Williams Story, 2022 (Documentary)

• The Perfect Find, 2023 (Romance)

• Through My Window: Across the Sea, 2023 (Romance)

TV Series

• Catching Killers (Season 3), 2023 (Documentary)

• Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3), 2023 (Family)

June 26 Releases



Movies

The Imitation Game, 2014 (Drama)

June 28 Releases



• Movies

• Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, 2023 (Documentary)

• Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, 2023 (Documentary)

• Run Rabbit Run, 2023 (Horror)

TV Series

Hoarders (Season 13), 2023 (Reality)

June 29 Releases



TV Series

• The Witcher (Season 3, Volume 1), 2019 (Drama)

• Ooku: The Inner Chambers, 2023 (Anime)

June 30 Releases



Movies

Nimona, 2023 (Family)

TV Series

• Alone (Season 9), 2022 (Reality)

• Is It Cake, Too?! (Season 2), 2023 (Reality)

• Tayo the Little Bus (Season 5), 2019 (Family)

Amazon Prime Video



June 1

• All the Queen's Men S1 (2021)

• Barnaby Jones S1-8 (1973)

• Bull S1-6 (2017)

• Charmed S1-8 (1999)

• Evening Shade S1-4 (1991)

• Everybody Hates Chris S1-4 (2006)

• Happy Days S1-3 (1974)

• Laverne & Shirley S1-4 (1976)

• Mannix S1-7 (1967)

• MasterChef Mexico All Stars (2023)

• Mork & Mindy S1-2 (1978)

• Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

• Survivor S17-25 (2008)

• The Brady Bunch S1-5 (1970)

• The Neighborhood S1-4 (2019)

• Webster S1-4 (1984)

• Wings S1-8 (1990)

• 1984 (1985)

• 12 Years a Slave (2013)

• 2 Days in New York (2012)

• 2 Days in the Valley (1996)

• 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

• A Woman Possessed (1958)

• Above the Rim (1994)

• Arrival (2016)

• Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

• Baby Boy (2001)

• Bad Teacher (2011)

• Bananas (1972)

• Billy Madison (1995)

• Black Dynamite (1980)

• Blankman (1994)

• Blazing Saddles (1974)

• Boyz N the Hood (1991)

• Breakin' All the Rules (2004)

• Brokeback Mountain (2004)

• Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

• Clockstoppers (2002)

• Code of Silence (1985)

• Concussion (2015)

• Creed (2015)

• Creed II (2018)

• Cry Freedom (1987)

• Daddy Day Camp (2007)

• Dangerous Exile (1958)

• Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

• Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

• Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

• Eraser (1996)

• Exodus (1960)

• Flawless (1999)

• Getting Even With Dad (1994)

• Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

• Glory (1990)

• Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

• Green Zone (2010)

• Guess Who (2005)

• Happy Anniversary (1959)

• Happy Gilmore (1996)

• He Who Must Die (1958)

• Henry V (1989)

• Higher Learning (1995)

• Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

• Hot Cars (1956)

• Hot Fuzz (2007)

• Hot Rod Gang (1958)

• How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

• Huk! (1956)

• I Am Ali (2014)

• I Am Bolt (2016)

• I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)

• In My Country (2005)

• In Time (2011)

• Intersection (1994)

• It's a Pleasure (1945)

• Jungle Heat (1957)

• The Kids Are All Right (2010)

• Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

• Lady of Vengeance (1957)

• League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

• Little Women (1949)

• Live and Let Die (1973)

• Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

• Look Who's Talking (1989)

• Lost Lagoon (1958)

• Love, Rosie (2014)

• MacArthur (1977)

• Machete (2010)

• Man in the Net (1959)

• Megamind (2010)

• Miles Ahead (2016)

• Mirai (2018)

• Mississippi Burning (1989)

• Mo' Money (1992)

• Money Train (1995)

• Muscle Shoals (2013)

• No Escape (1994)

• Notorious (2009)

• On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

• One Way Out (1987)

• Open Range (2003)

• Over the Top (1987)

• Pariah (2011)

• Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)

• Philadelphia (1994)

• Purple Rain (1984)

• Reign of Fire (2002)

• Rejoice and Shout (2011)

• Rent (2005)

• Repo Men (2010)

• Riders to the Stars (1954)

• River's Edge (1987)

• Robocop (1987)

• Run for the Sun (1956)

• Saved! (2004)

• School Daze (1988)

• Sea Fury (1959)

• Self/less (2015)

• Shadow of Suspicion (1944)

• Shaun of the Dead (2004)

• She Hate Me (2004)

• Shoot First (1953)

• Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

• Â Sliver (1993)

• Soul Food (1997)

• South Central (1992)

• Stargate (1994)

• Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

• Switchback (1997)

• Ten Days To Tulara (1958)

• The Apartment (1960)

• The Call (2020)

• The Color Purple (1986)

• The Danish Girl (2016)

• The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

• The Four Feathers (2002)

• The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

• The Gift (2001)

• The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

• The Hot Chick (2002)

• The Longshots (2008)

• The Love Letter (1999)

• The Malta Story (1954)

• The Missing Lady (1946)

• The One That Got Away (1958)

• The Rabbit Trap (1959)

• The Relic (1997)

• The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

• The Scarf (1951)

• The Spanish Gardener (1957)

• The Time Machine (2002)

• The Transporter (2002)

• The War of the Worlds (1953)

• The Wild Wild West (1966)

• The World's End (2013)

• The Young Doctors (1961)

• Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

• Three Can Play That Game (2007)

• Timbuktu (1959)

• To Sir, With Love (1967)

• To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

• Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

• Too Many Crooks (1959)

• Top of the World (1998)

• Transamerica (2006)

• Transporter 2 (2005)

• Triple Deception (1957)

• True Lies (1994)

• Two Can Play That Game (2001)

• Tyson (2009)

• UFO (1956)

• Uncommon Valor (1983)

• Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj (2006)

• Venus and Serena (2013)

• Vice (2018)

• Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

• Walking Target (1960)

• What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

• Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

• World's Greatest Dad (2009)

• Wuthering Heights (1970)

• You Got Served (2004)

• You Have to Run Fast (1961)

• Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

June 2



• Deadloch (2023)

• Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (2023)

• With Love S2 (2023)

• An Unforgettable Year - Summer (2023)

• Medellin (2023)

June 6



• Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

• Sully (2016)

• TÁR (2022)

June 8



My Fault (2023)

June 9



• The Lake S2 (2023)

• An Unforgettable Year - Autumn (2023)

June 11



Interstellar (2014)

June 12



• An Unforgettable Year - Winter (2023)

• Ender's Game (2013)

• Spoiler Alert (2022)

• There's Something Wrong With the Children (2023)

June 16



The Grand Tour: Eurocrash (2023)

June 20



• Armageddon Time (2022)

• Selma (2015)

June 21



American Sniper (2015)

June 22

That Peter Crouch Film (2023)

June 23



• I'm a Virgo (2023)

• An Unforgettable Year - Spring (2023)

June 26



Project Almanac (2015)

June 27



• M3GAN (2023)

• The Gambler (2014)

June 30



• Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S4 (2023)

• Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

• The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

• What If (2014)

Everything coming to Freevee in June:

June 1

• A Guy Thing (2003)

• American Psycho (2000)

• Back to the Future (1985)

• Back to the Future II (1989)

• Back to the Future III (1990)

• Body of Evidence (1992)

• Bolero (1984)

• Bowfinger (1999)

• Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

• Crash (2004)

• Date Night (2010)

• Detroit (2017)

• Dirty Work (1998)

• Disturbing Behavior (1998)

• Dredd (2012)

• Earth to Echo (2014)

• Flesh+Blood (1985)

• Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

• How Do You Know (2010)

• How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

• In & Out (1997)

• Kick-Ass (2010)

• King Solmon's Mines (1985)

• Limbo (2020)

• Mac and Me (1988)

• Moby Dick (1956)

• Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

• Mulholland Falls (1996)

• Navy Seals (1990)

• Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

• Priest (2011)

• Red Corner (1997)

• Red Tails (2012)

• Rules of Engagement (2000)

• Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

• Spy (2015)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

• The Defiant Ones (1958)

• The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

• The Help (2011)

• The Hours (2002)

• The House Bunny (2008)

• The Hunger Games (2012)

• The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

• The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

• The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

• The Love Punch (2013)

• The Party (1968)

• The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

• Turbo (2013)

• UHF (1989)

• Waiting to Exhale (1995)

• West Side Story (1961)

June 9



Tribunal Justice (2023)

June 27



Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Disney+ Hotstar

June 1, 2023:

The Kardashians (Season 3 New Episodes)

June 2, 2023:

Pride from Above

June 3, 2023:



Heavenly Delusion

June 4, 2023



• The Great North (New Episode)

• The Simpsons (Season 34, New Episode)

June 5, 2023:



Age of Influence

June 6, 2023:



• How I Met Your Father (Season 2, New Episode)

• American Dad

• Tomorrow I’ll be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2, New Episode)

June 7, 2023:

America’s National Parks (Season 2)

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• First Alaskans (Season 2)

• Not Dead Yet

• Class of ’09 (Episode 6)

• The Clearing (New Episode)

• Broken Karaoke (Season 2)

• Secret & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (Season 1)

• Will Trent (Season 1- All Episode)

• Blood Curse (Season 1- All Episode)

• Saint X

June 8, 2023:

The Kardashians (Season 3 – New Episode)

June 9, 2023:

• Hailey’s on It! (Season 1, 6 episodes)

• Flamin' Hot – Disney+ Premiere

June 13, 2023:



How I Met Your Father (Season 2, New Episode)

June 14, 2023:



• Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 2)

• Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5, 5 episodes)

• Pupstruction (Season 1, 8 episodes)

• Raven’s Home (Season 6, 4 episodes)

• Assembled: The making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

• The Full Monty

• Legends: Secret Invasion (All Episode)

• Class of ’09 (Episode 7)

• The Clearing (New Episode)

• Full Count (Season 1 – All Episode)

• The Search (Season 1 – All Episode)

• The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 Premiere)

June 15, 2023:



The Kardashians (Season 3 – New Episode)

June 16, 2023:



• Pretty Freekin Scary (Season 1, 7 episodes)

• The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 5 episodes)

• Chevalier

• Stan Lee – Disney+ Premiere

June 20, 2023:



• How I Met Your Father (Season 2, New Episode)

• The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 Premiere)

• The Clearing (New Episode)

June 21, 2023:

• Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (Season 1)

• Station 19 (Season 6 – All Episode)

• 9-1-1 (Season 6 – All Episode)

• Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 9 episodes)

• Secret Invasion (Episode 1) – Disney+ Premiere

June 22, 2023:



The Kardashians (Season 3 – New Episode)

June 23, 2023:



• Jacinta

• Revenant (Season 1 – All Episode)

• World's Best – Disney+ Premiere

June 25, 2023:

Protectors (Season 1 and 2 – All Episode)

June 27, 2023:



How I Met Your Father (Season 2, New Episode)

June 28, 2023:



• Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 7 episodes)

• The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 5 episodes)

• A Small Light

• Home Improvement (Season 1 to Season 8)

• Home in the Wild (Season 1)

• Secret Invasion (Season 1, Episode 2)

• The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 –New Episode)

• Anthem – Premiere

• The Clearing (New Episode)

• Freeks (Season 1 – All Episode)

• Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 Premiere Episode 1

• Week-End Family Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

• Secret Invasion Episode 2

June 29, 2023:



• The Kardashians (Season 3 – New Episode)

• Secret Chef (Season 1 – All Episode)

June 30, 2023:

• Wild Life

• 548 Days (Season 1 – All Episode)

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and shows on both the theatres and OTT platforms…