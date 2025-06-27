Justh returns with soul-stirring new track ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’

Singer-songwriter Justh, best known for his viral sensation Chor, has made a compelling comeback with his latest single Unse Jaake Kehdo. Released on Tuesday, the track is a poignant ballad that explores themes of love, pain, letting go, and redemption, blending emotional vulnerability with a gentle, acoustic-driven melody.

Known for his minimalist and heartfelt songwriting, Justh has once again tapped into deep emotional reservoirs.

The song, wrapped in simple yet profound lyrics, tells a relatable story of heartbreak and healing, resonating across listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

Speaking about the release, Justh shared, “It’s been over a year and a half since ‘Chor’ was released. After that song connected with so many people, I felt the need to go even deeper within myself. ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ is the result of that journey—music that feels true, authentic, and pure.”

He added, “This song holds a piece of my soul.

I’ve worked hard and collaborated with some incredibly talented individuals for both the audio and video. I’m excited and nervous to share it with the world.”

The song is produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja and Justh himself, reflecting his hands-on approach and artistic sincerity. Known for turning away from industry gloss in favor of stripped-down, emotional storytelling, Justh’s authenticity continues to set him apart in India’s independent music scene.

A former Chartered Accountant who left a stable MNC job to pursue music, Justh has steadily built a niche as one of India’s most honest and emotionally resonant voices. Unse Jaake Kehdo marks a mature evolution of his sound and storytelling, reaffirming his place as a powerful force in India’s growing singer-songwriter movement.