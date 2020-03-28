Jyotika in Kamal's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu Sequel?

Kamal Haasan is known to have worked in some great movies. Right from Sagara Sangamam to Indian 2, the actor has come along way. Not just his acting prowess, the Kollywood actor is also known for his dancing skills. He's a trained dancer and it shows whenever he shakes a leg.



Now, we already told you that the actor wrapped up the Chennai schedule of his upcoming movie Indian 2. The crew was to fly to a foreign locale to shoot the remaining scenes. However, they had to call off the plan following the coronavirus scare.

After Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will start work on his much awaited sequel to his another previous blockbuster Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The actor will collaborate with maverick director Gautham Menon again nd Vel's Film International of Ishari K Ganesh will bankroll the movie.

Till now we thought this was mere speculation but now it appears, the sequel to Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is finally happening and the news is for real. However, the director is believed to have said in an interview that he will have a script reading session with Kamal again. And if all goes well, Kamal Haasan's thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is all set to be launched post the coronavirus lockdown.

Now, even though people are expecting the country to limp back to normalcy after the stipulated 21-day lockdown period, with the rising number of cases, it my not really happen. There are reports that the lockdown will be extended.

Anyway whenever the lockdown ends, the Kamal film will go on floors.

So get ready to watch Kamal making a comeback as DCP Raghavan. The earlier version starred Kamalini Mukherjee and Jyotika in key roles. It now remains to be seen if the same star cast will be repeated in the sequel too.