‘KA’ Malayalam version locks release date

Kiran Abbavaram's latest film KA, which hit the cinemas on October 31, 2024, has taken the box office by storm with record-breaking openings, marking the actor's highest-ever start. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, this suspense thriller had initially planned for a multilingual release during Diwali, but theater issues led to a delay. Now, the Malayalam version of the film is set to release on November 22, 2024.

In an exciting update, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan will officially release the movie in Mollywood, adding anticipation for how the film will be received by the Malayali audience. The movie also features Nayan Sarika, Thanvi Ram, Ajay, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, and others in key roles.

Produced by Srichakraas Entertainments, KA boasts a captivating soundtrack composed by Sam CS. As the film prepares for its Malayalam release, expectations are high for how it will perform across regional markets.