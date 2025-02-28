‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ First Single ‘Oohalona Oosulaade’ Out Now

Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara play the lead roles in the movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi.' The film is produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works and directed by Singara Mohan. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Today, the song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' from the film was released.

The song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' is beautifully composed by music director Gudappan, with catchy lyrics penned by Singara Mohan. It is soulfully sung by Sai Madhav and Aishwarya Daruri, captivating listeners with its impressive tune.