Live
- IIIT-Bangalore hosts RISE, showcasing innovation and emerging tech
- STEM hiring in tier 2 and 3 Indian cities to rise by 15-20 pc by 2027: Report
- Three-day international conference on Science, Spirituality, and Health
- Growing demand for finance certifications: Survey
- Kubera Set for June 20 Release; Amazon Prime Video Secures Rights
- BJP’s Raja Singh Demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Resignation
- Illegal Parking Fees at SMVT: Advocate Files Police Complaint
- Banks to Stay Closed for 14 Days in March 2025: Check Details
- Entrepreneurs: Transforming the 21st-century workplace
- Cruise Vessel ‘Hebridean Sky’ Arrives at New Mangalore Port
Just In
‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ First Single ‘Oohalona Oosulaade’ Out Now
Highlights
Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara play the lead roles in the movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi.' The film is produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works and directed by Singara Mohan.
Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara play the lead roles in the movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi.' The film is produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works and directed by Singara Mohan. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Today, the song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' from the film was released.
The song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' is beautifully composed by music director Gudappan, with catchy lyrics penned by Singara Mohan. It is soulfully sung by Sai Madhav and Aishwarya Daruri, captivating listeners with its impressive tune.
Next Story