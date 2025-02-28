  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ First Single ‘Oohalona Oosulaade’ Out Now

‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ First Single ‘Oohalona Oosulaade’ Out Now
x
Highlights

Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara play the lead roles in the movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi.' The film is produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works and directed by Singara Mohan.

Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara play the lead roles in the movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi.' The film is produced by Mare Siva Shankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works and directed by Singara Mohan. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Today, the song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' from the film was released.

The song 'Oohalona Oosulaade' is beautifully composed by music director Gudappan, with catchy lyrics penned by Singara Mohan. It is soulfully sung by Sai Madhav and Aishwarya Daruri, captivating listeners with its impressive tune.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick