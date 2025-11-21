Kaantha Box Office Day 7: Film Crosses ₹20.75 Crore India Net in First Week
7-Day India Net Collection
Total: ₹20.75 Cr
Tamil: ₹14.10 Cr
Telugu: ₹6.65 Cr
Day-Wise Earnings
Day 1: ₹4.35 Cr
Day 2: ₹5.00 Cr
Day 3: ₹4.50 Cr
Day 4: ₹1.80 Cr
Day 5: ₹1.85 Cr
Day 6: ₹1.75 Cr
Day 7: ₹1.50 Cr
Worldwide Collection (7 Days)
Worldwide: ₹32.75 Cr
India Gross: ₹22.75 Cr
Overseas: ₹8.20 Cr
About the Film
Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.