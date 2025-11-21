Kaantha Box Office Day 7: Film Crosses ₹20.75 Crore India Net in First Week

Kaantha earned ₹1.50 crore on Day 7.

In 7 days, the film has collected ₹20.75 crore net in India.

7-Day India Net Collection

Total: ₹20.75 Cr

Tamil: ₹14.10 Cr

Telugu: ₹6.65 Cr

Day-Wise Earnings

Day 1: ₹4.35 Cr

Day 2: ₹5.00 Cr

Day 3: ₹4.50 Cr

Day 4: ₹1.80 Cr

Day 5: ₹1.85 Cr

Day 6: ₹1.75 Cr

Day 7: ₹1.50 Cr

Worldwide Collection (7 Days)

Worldwide: ₹32.75 Cr

India Gross: ₹22.75 Cr

Overseas: ₹8.20 Cr

About the Film

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.