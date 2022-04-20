Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Name Their Son ‘Neil Kitchlu’…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are blessed with a baby boy yesterday morning. Kajal's sister Nisha confirmed the news and shared it with the media treating all the fans of the 'Acharya' actress. Off late, Gautam dropped a beautiful official note and shared the name of their little bundle of joy through his social media page…



Gautam Kitchlug

Along with unveiling the name of his little son, he also captioned the image, jotting down, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings." The little one will now be called as 'Neil Kitchlug'…

Even Nisha Aggarwal also is very happy and welcomed Neil to their family with a beautiful note… She showered all her love on him penning a sweet note on her Instagram Stories…

Along with sharing the same pic, Nisha also wrote, "yesterday morning was the most perfect. We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please. We are so happy to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu."

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlug in October, 2020 when she was in the best phase of her career. Now, they are blessed with their first child. Kajal is also eagerly awaiting for the release of the Acharya movie which has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles.