Kajal takes over fashion empire, Advait announces engagement in 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' S2
The makers of Prerna Lisa and Rajeev Siddhartha-starrer 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of season two of the quirky romantic comedy series.
Mumbai:
The trailer spanning for one minute and 40 seconds, showcases the rise of a small-town girl, Kajal Bakshi (Prerna), with a complete role reversal as she takes over the fashion empire, while dealing with internal and external conflicts through every step of her journey and going from being an intern to a CEO.
It gives a sneak peek into Kajal's entrepreneurial journey as she takes over the reins of VSD Fashion House. As the new CEO of the eminent fashion label, Kajal plans to launch her first designer collection amid the love-hate saga with her former boss, Advait Singhania (Rajeev), who is willing to resort to extreme measures in order to take back his empire.
In a surprising turn of events, Advait announces his engagement to Anastasia, while struggling to come to terms with his feelings for Kajal. As some new twists and turns await them, it will be fun to see what the future looks like for Advait, Kajal and for the company. This forms the crux of the new season.
Talking about the same, producer Gul Khan said: "The upcoming season will definitely touch a chord with viewers as this rom-com saga undergoes a distinctive journey as the paths of Kajal and Advait collide in unexpected ways."
Rajeev shared: "In the second season, my character experiences a major transformation, which widens his perspective on life. Gul Khan is a phenomenal director and working with her, alongside a great team, continues to be a one-of-a-kind experience."
Conceptualised and directed by Gul Khan, the series also stars Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli.
'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' season 2 will premiere on Amazon miniTV on March 8.