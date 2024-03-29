‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ review: Riveting neo-noir thriller

"Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" marks an intriguing foray into the realms of neo-noir cinema, directed by Ramakhanth Reddy. Set in the backdrop of Nandyala in Rayalaseema, the film delves deep into the complexities of human psychology, familial dynamics, and societal perceptions of vice and morality.

Story:

The narrative orbits around identical twins, Vijay and Sagar, whose lives take divergent paths. While Vijay embodies innocence and normalcy, Sagar's existence is tainted by a pathological pleasure derived from cruelty. As their lives unfold, we witness the intricate interplay between their contrasting personalities and the haunting secrets that bind them. The arrival of Shravani, portrayed by Aayushi Patell, adds another layer to the tale, as hidden truths gradually unravel, leading to a seismic twist that upends the narrative.

Performances:

Vishva Karthikeya shines in the dual role of Vijay and Sagar, infusing each character with nuanced depth and complexity. His portrayal navigates the delicate balance between innocence and malevolence with remarkable finesse, captivating the audience at every turn. Aayushi Patell delivers a charming performance as Shravani, seamlessly transitioning from a lovestruck college student to a pivotal figure embroiled in the film's intrigue. Supporting actors like Chitra Shukla, Anish Kuravilla, and Devi Prasad lend commendable support, enhancing the overall fabric of the narrative with their compelling portrayals.

Technicalities:

Ajay Arasad's background score adds an atmospheric dimension to the film, amplifying its dark themes and suspenseful undertones. Charan Madhavaneni's cinematography captures the stark beauty of Nandyala, while Garry BH's deft editing maintains a taut pace, ensuring that the narrative remains engaging throughout. The decision to shoot in real locations lends an authentic ambiance to the film, immersing the audience in its gritty milieu. The productions values Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, G Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh is visible in every frame

"Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" offers a compelling exploration of parental anguish, societal validation, and the relentless pursuit of redemption. While the film occasionally stumbles in its characterization and pacing, it remains steadfast in its commitment to neo-noir aesthetics and thematic depth. Director Ramakhanth Reddy displays a commendable command over his craft, infusing the narrative with palpable tension and foreboding uncertainty. The film's denouement hints at a darker sequel, promising to delve even deeper into the abyss of human depravity and moral ambiguity.

In conclusion, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" emerges as a riveting neo-noir thriller, buoyed by stellar performances, atmospheric storytelling, and thematic richness. It navigates the murky waters of vice and virtue with poise and intrigue, leaving an indelible impression on audiences long after the credits roll.

Rating: 2.75/5



