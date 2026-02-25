‘Kalki 2’ shoot kickstarts in Hyderabad

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reunited with cinema legend Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades, as the shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD officially began. The veteran actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on his blog from the sets of Kalki 2, where he is seen in the powerful role of Ashwatthama, the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya.

Sharing moments with Kamal Haasan, Bachchan recalled their last collaboration in the 1985 film Geraftaar, directed by Prayag Raaj, marking a nostalgic reunion after 39 years. Expressing his excitement, the octogenarian actor wrote that working with Kamal Haasan again after such a long gap was a special and cherished experience.

Bachchan also revealed that he is currently shooting in Hyderabad, which forced him to miss his customary Sunday meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai. In his blog post, he expressed gratitude for their continued love and support, promising to return to the tradition soon.

Speaking about the sequel, Bachchan shared his enthusiasm for being part of the expanding cinematic universe, stating that the journey of Kalki has only just begun. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani alongside Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the franchise is inspired by Hindu scriptures and forms the foundation of the ambitious Kalki Cinematic Universe, with Kalki 2 now officially moving into production.