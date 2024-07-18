‘Kalki 2898 AD’ creates a record in Book My Show ticket sales

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to make waves at the box office. The film registered impressive numbers on Tuesday, benefiting from the holiday, and has already crossed the 1000 crore mark globally. This achievement positions 'Kalki 2898 AD' as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever.





In addition to its box office success, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has set a new record on BookMyShow. The film has sold over 12.5 million tickets on the platform, surpassing the previous record held by 'Jawan,' which sold 12.01 million tickets. Remarkably, 'Kalki 2898 AD' achieved this milestone in just 20 days.



The film's momentum shows no signs of slowing down, and it is poised to break even more records. Notably, 'Kalki 2898 AD' will not be available on OTT platforms until it completes its 10-week theatrical run, ensuring it continues to draw audiences to cinemas for the foreseeable future.