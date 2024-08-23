‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Final Collection Report: Prabhas Starrer Wraps Up Theatrical Run with Rs 1054 Crores

Prabhas’s latest cinematic spectacle, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ has stormed the box office, cementing its place as a monumental hit in Indian cinema. The film, which was released with a staggering budget of around Rs 600 crores, has raked in an impressive Rs 1054 crores worldwide, securing its position as the seventh highest-grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has made history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. The film's collections are nothing short of extraordinary, with notable earnings across different regions:

The movie grossed over Rs 300 crores, with a share collection of Rs 182 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during its full theatrical run. This marks a significant milestone in Tollywood’s box office records. The film collected Rs 77 crores, showcasing Prabhas's strong fan base in the region. In Tamil Nadu, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ amassed Rs 45 crores, while in Kerala, it collected Rs 33 crores, further solidifying its pan-India appeal.

The movie dominated the international box office, grossing Rs 260 crores with a share of Rs 120 crores. It erased all previous overseas records for Tollywood films, reflecting its global impact.

The theatrical rights of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ were sold for around Rs 65 crores in the Nizam area. The film exceeded expectations, collecting Rs 92 crores within fifty days, with more than Rs 27 crores coming from the Nizam region alone. This performance underscores the massive appeal of Prabhas in his home state.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has etched its name in the annals of Indian cinema by joining the exclusive club of movies that have grossed over Rs 1000 crores. The film now stands among the titans, with Dangal leading the pack at Rs 1970 crores, followed by ‘Baahubali 2’ (Rs 1800 crores), ‘RRR’ (Rs 1271 crores), ‘KGF 2’ (Rs 1230 crores), ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1160 crores), and ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 1060 crores). Remarkably, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the first Telugu film after Rajamouli’s masterpieces to achieve this feat, reflecting the exceptional storytelling and grandeur that Telugu cinema continues to offer.

Following its theatrical success, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made its way to OTT platforms, further expanding its audience. The film premiered on Netflix and Amazon Prime, with the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions available on Amazon Prime, and the Hindi version streaming on Netflix. The OTT release has generated significant buzz, allowing viewers who missed the theatrical run to experience the film’s epic narrative.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a science fiction action entertainer set against the backdrop of three fictional worlds—Kasi, Complex, and Shambala. Ashwin’s visionary direction, combined with the grandeur of Vyjayanthi Movies’ production, brought this ambitious project to life, with a budget of around Rs 600 crores. The film’s unique narrative and visual spectacle have been key to its success.

The film boasts an ensemble cast with Prabhas leading in a dual role as Bhairava and Karna. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan delivered stellar performances in key roles, while Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of the antagonist added depth to the story. Disha Patani played Prabhas’s love interest, and the film featured cameos from industry giants like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, and Rajamouli.