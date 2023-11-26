Kalyan Ram's ‘Devil’ second single ‘This is Lady Rose’ to be out on Monday

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film. The film titled stirringly as Devil which denotes the ferocity of the protagonist. And it comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent. The film is directed and produced by Abhishek Nama.

The film’s teaser was released recently and it made us all to anticipate more from the film. The first single, magical melody created sensation on all musical platforms. Now, the makers unveiled the promo of second single "This is Lady Rose." The special sizzling number is sung by the latest sensation Rajakumari, who sung the global hit Jawan theme.

Crooned by Raja Kumari, the song is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while Sri Harsha Emani has penned the lyrics. This is Lady Rose gives a major retro vibe while Bollywood sensation Elnaaz Norouzi sizzles in a glittering silk mini dress and her sizzling dance. The song showcases a dance sequence by Elnaaz taking place at a bar.

Meanwhile the video also gives glimpse of Nandamuri Kalyanram in a dapper avatar in a classy white suit. The full song will be out on November 27th and it promises an trending chartbuster. Abhishek Pictures, known for their remarkable productions, presents Devil. The production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar has diligently worked to create a visually stunning experience for the viewers. Cinematography by Soundar Rajan.S and editing by Tammiraju are expected to bring the story to life on the silver screen.

The talented team of Srikanth Vissa has beautifully crafted the story, screenplay, and dialogues, ensuring a gripping and engaging narrative for the audience.