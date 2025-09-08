Kamal confirms film with Rajinikanth, hints big-screen magic ahead

The long-standing dream of Tamil cinema fans is finally taking shape. Megastar Kamal Haasan has officially confirmed that he and Superstar Rajinikanth will soon share screen space in a film, putting an end to years of speculation.

Speaking at the SIIMA Awards, Kamal made the big revelation when asked if the much-rumored project was real. “We will come together,” he said, sparking excitement among fans and the film fraternity. He further added, “Rajini and I were supposed to collaborate long back. It might be a surprise business-wise. We can’t say if it’s Tharamana Sambavam. If the audience likes, we are happy.”

Kamal also hinted at the massive scale the film is expected to achieve, noting that the trade will be astonished by the numbers involved. Yet, he maintained a humble stance about the collaboration. “For me, it is another chance. You may think we will compete with one another, but I see it as a chance to work with him. Other than that, there is nothing more. We always wanted to produce each other’s films,” he shared.

The film is expected to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously worked with Rajinikanth in Coolie and delivered the blockbuster Vikram with Kamal. However, the project may take over a year to materialize.

For now, fans can only wait in eager anticipation as two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons gear up for a historic collaboration.