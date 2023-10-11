Kamal Haasan launches GV Prakash’s debut production film ‘Kingston’

Music Director-Actor GV Prakash Kumar has achieved decorous stature of being acclaimed as a natural actor. He is now lining up a slew of projects that are based on different and unique story premises. He has now collaborated with a debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash for a movie titled ‘Kingston’, which features him as a content-driven protagonist. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has unveiled the title look of this film. The ace actor took part in the movie launch of this film and clapped the board for the first shot and flagged off the shooting.

While GV Prakash Kumar plays the lead character, Divya Bharathi performs the female lead role opposite him. The others in the star cast include ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, Malayalam actor Sabumon, and many others.

Gokul Benoy is handling the cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar is composing music. Dhivek is penning dialogues, and San Lokesh is handling editing for this film. SS Moorthy is the art director and Dhilip Subbarayan is the action choreographer for this movie. ‘Kingston’, is a sea-adventure horror tale, produced by Zee Studios in association with GV Prakash Kumar’s Parallel Universe Pictures. Venkat Arumugam is the Executive Producer and Dinesh Guna is Creative Producer for this movie.

Director Kamal Prakash says, “It isn't that common to be given an opportunity to write and direct a dream script like "Kingston" for a newbie filmmaker like me. Would like to express extreme gratitude to GV Prakash and Zee Studios for completely trusting the vision, looking forward to making this a reality with the support of our extremely talented cast and crew!”

Speaking about the association, Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, says "We are extremely delighted and proud to announce our collaboration on this very prestigious milestone project with GV Prakash and Parallel Universe Pictures.”

GV Prakash Kumar says, “It has been my lifelong dream to become a producer, and I was waiting for the proper story. After listening to the script of “Kingston,” I was confident that it would appeal to the interests of audiences ranging from kids to adults. I immediately decided to produce it and started the process. The starting moment of any film project needs to be special. I am so privileged and blessed to have our Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan who has launched my production house and congratulated me for grand success. I am also thankful to Zee Studios who will be producing this film along with my production house. Everyone has encouraged and shown their love and support to my journey as music director and actor. Now I need the same for my new venture as a producer.”