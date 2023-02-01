Kamal Haasan Reaches The Sets Of Shankar’s Indian 2 In A Private Helicopter

It is all known that ace director Shankar and iconic actor Kamal Haasan teamed up for the most-awaited sequel of the Indian movie. Already the shooting of this movie has begun and now it's taking place at Tirupati and Gandikota. As of now, Kamal wrapped up the shooting of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, he re-joined the sets and arrived through a private helicopter from Tirupati to Gandikota.



A viral video of Kamal Haasan is doing rounds on the internet showcasing Kamal landing at the shooting spot from a helicopter.

The shooting of this movie kick-started in 2019 itself but due to the differences between the director and the production house, it was halted for a couple of years. Last year the shooting was resumed and now it's going on at a brisk pace.

Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.