Kamal Haasan recovered from COVID-19

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan was infected with COVID-19 recently. The actor was in a hospital and underwent treatment. As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan is now fully recovered and he is doing fine. However, he is still in the isolation.

"He had mild covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but was advised to be in isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December," the hospital health bulletin read.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently busy working on an exciting film titled Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the film's director. Apart from this, Kamal Haasan is also working on the project Indian 2.

Very soon, Kamal Haasan will resume work and will be back into action.